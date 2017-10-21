Insane.

Via Free Beacon:

An opinion piece published by NBC News on Friday complains that Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird teaches school children to disregard rape claims.

African-American novelist Alice Randall asked, “Why Are We Still Teaching To Kill a Mockingbird in Schools?” She argues, “those who blindly defend Mockingbird are missing an important point.”

Randall’s op-ed follows a recent controversial decision by a Mississippi school board to stop teaching the 1960 novel in its Language Arts classes. The school said simply that “there is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

