Doing everything they can to reveal the Democrat who hired them.

Via Daily Caller:

Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the uncorroborated Trump dossier, filed a last-minute request with a federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Friday seeking to prevent the release of its bank records to the House Intelligence Committee.

Fusion, which is based in Washington, D.C., filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to approve an injunction preventing its bank, TD Bank, from having to turn over two years’ worth of banking records to the House committee.

Republicans on the committee are looking for answers on several aspects on the dossier, including who paid Fusion GPS to commission the document as well as how heavily the FBI and Justice Department relied on the document to form the basis of its investigation into Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

Keep reading…