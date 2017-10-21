I thought this was a joke when I first read it.

Via NY Times:

The World Health Organization’s decision to name President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe a “good-will ambassador” has provoked outrage from medical professionals, rights groups, opposition leaders and others, who took to social media to call it an “insult” and “a sick joke.”The 93-year-old African leader, who has long faced United States sanctions over his government’s actions, received the honor in Montevideo, Uruguay, this past week from the W.H.O.’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in relation to fighting noncommunicable diseases in Africa.

Dr. Tedros said he was “honored” to be joined by Mr. Mugabe, who could use the role “to influence his peers in his region.”

The W.H.O. leader was speaking at a global conference on noncommunicable diseases that ran from Wednesday to Friday. He also lauded Zimbabwe as “a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the center of its policies to provide health care to all.”

The role of good-will ambassador is largely symbolic, but rights groups were scathing about the symbolism of giving it to a man whose leadership of Zimbabwe has led to the collapse of its health service and major rights abuses

