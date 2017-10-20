Finally some action! Get them!

Via Daily Caller:

The House Intelligence Committee earlier this month issued a subpoena to the bank used by Fusion GPS in hopes of finding out who paid the opposition research firm to produce the infamous dossier of research on Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The subpoena of TD Bank was issued on Oct. 4, the same day that the committee subpoenaed documents and interviews from Fusion’s three co-founders, Glenn Simpson, Peter Fritsch and Thomas Catan.

Fritsch and Catan invoked their Fifth Amendment rights during a short interview before the committee on Wednesday.

The Washington Examiner first reported the news of the bank subpoena on Friday.

