Via The Hill:

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that she tried to get out of attending President Trump’s inauguration in January.

“I really tried to get out of going,” Clinton said in an appearance on BBC One’s “The Graham Norton Show.” “We thought ‘OK, maybe others aren’t going.’ ”

“We called the Bushes, and the elder Bushes were in the hospital, which I think was legitimate,” she joked.

“And so then, we called the younger Bushes and they said ‘yeah, we’re going.’ We called the Carters, and they said ‘yeah, we’re going,’ so Bill and I looked at each other and we said, ‘We gotta go.’ ”

