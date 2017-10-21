Add another roadside memorial.

Via St. Louis Post Dispatch:

A woman was shot Thursday night while taking part in a vigil for a man who had been fatally shot at the same spot a night earlier, police said.

The 21-year-old woman was not conscious or breathing when police arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Grand Boulevard, police said. Homicide detectives were called there to investigate. She was critical and unstable at a hospital, police said on Friday.

Police have said very little about what may have led to the attack on the woman. They have no information on a suspect.

The unidentified woman was attending a vigil for Gerald Alfred, who had been killed there on Wednesday night. Alfred lived in the 7800 block of Rio Tinto Place in south St. Louis.

Alfred was killed in a double shooting at the same site about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The Shell gas station is at 3932 South Grand Boulevard.

Police arrived Wednesday to find Alfred dead on the gas station parking lot. Only later did police learn that there had been another person shot — he was gone by the time officers arrived. Someone in the crowd had rushed him to the hospital by private car. The man who survived is 26 years old. He had been shot multiple times and was critical but stable at a hospital, police say.

The site is in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood. The gas station was open Friday morning, and a stready stream of customers was pumping gas and buying snacks. To the north of the station, where Alberta Street intersects with Grand, sits a makeshift morgue. An angel figurine, votive candles and an empty bottle of Remy Martin cognac decorated the space where the vigil for Alfred had been on Thursday night.

Keep reading…