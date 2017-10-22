Start fining the NFL players and the kneeling will stop. Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

A top Michigan police woman will lose five days of pay for sharing a Facebook post in September that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem ‘anti-American degenerates.’

Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue has been under fire since September 24 when she shared a meme on her personal Facebook page that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem ‘millionaire ingrates who hate America.’

She has apologized, especially to black lawmakers, but hasn’t publicly explained why she shared it.

Governor Rick Snyder confirmed the penalty Thursday at the end of press release that announced many steps to ‘review the culture of state government.’

Hundreds of athletes have expressed they are taking a knee during the pre-game national anthem as a symbolic protest against racial oppression and incidents of police brutality against blacks.

The controversial message on her personal Facebook page caused outrage, as some have called for her to be fired – which Snyder had already said he would not do.

The full message reads: ‘Dear NFL: we do not support millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our Armed Forces and Veterans.

‘Who wins a football game has ZERO impact on our lives. Who fights for and defends our nation has EVERY impact on our lives.

‘We stand with the Heroes, not a bunch of rich, entitled, arrogant, ungrateful, anti-American degenerates. Signed, We the People.’

