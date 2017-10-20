This is what colleges are now producing.

Via Fox News:

A Democratic Socialist student group at an Iowa college appeared to make death threats on Twitter against capitalists and President Trump — the latter message drawing the attention of the Secret Service.

“COMRADES: stay away from needle drugs! They only dope worth shooting is in the oval office [right now],” Iowa State University’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter tweeted in September.

The Secret Service told Fox News it was “aware” of the comment.

This month, YDSA tweeted to encourage the hanging and extermination of all “capitalists.” After the message drew complaints, Iowa State defended the group on Twitter, saying the tweet was protected speech, according to screen shots of the tweets taken by Campus Reform.

“The left has done a good job radicalizing juggalos, weebs, furries, but I will not rest until ‘hXc’ stands for hang+Xterminate capitalists,” the club wrote Oct. 4 in a since-deleted tweet.

