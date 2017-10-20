Um, liberals just tarred everyone from that Irish Catholic neighboorhood as racist and anti-woman. Talk about stereotyping and prejudice, with absolutely nothing to support the attack on Kelly.

Via Free Beacon:

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell suggested Thursday night that White House chief of staff John Kelly’s harsh words for Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson (Fla.) earlier that day were racially-tinged, attributing them to his childhood in Irish Catholic Boston.

Kelly, a retired four-star general whose son was killed in the line of duty, attacked Wilson for making public the details of a private conversation between President Donald Trump and the family of a fallen soldier.

Kelly said that two years earlier Wilson had lived up to “the long tradition of empty barrels making the most noise” by hijacking a ceremony for a new FBI building dedicated to bureau agents killed on the job. Kelly said that Wilson spoke at the service and boasted to the audience that she obtained funding for the building.

O’Donnell did not like Kelly’s comments one bit, saying his choice of words dated back to his upbringing in a racist neighborhood.

