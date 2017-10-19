A lefty hypocrite? Shocker.

Left-wing journalist Sam Kriss, who boasted online of his feminist credentials and attacked his enemies as misogynist racists, has been forced into issuing an apology after he was accused of repeatedly groping a fellow “Marxist-left” acquaintance while out on a date.

Yet despite his mea culpa, Kriss has found little sympathy and Labour MP Jess Phillips has even called for the journalist — known for baiting gamers and lashing out at the right online — to be locked up for his behaviour towards women.

A Facebook note which went viral Tuesday detailed how a night out with Kriss left its anonymous author feeling “trapped in some sort of hyper heterosexist hellscape” as the left-wing writer sexually harassed her, “smacked [her] backside hard”, and bragged about his family’s wealth in an attempt to lure her to his home.

In the piece, the victim of Kriss’ advances explains how she’d searched for an escape from the situation without causing trouble, because the writer shared her politics. She wrote: “How can I get away without pissing him off? Sam and I know lots of mutual people, we both exist on the Marxist far-Left. He’s a writer for Vice, the Guardian, various other outlets, he circulates around Momentum, and I didn’t want ‘any trouble’ then or later.

