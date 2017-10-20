Via Daily Caller:

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló is “grateful” for the federal government’s speedy response to Hurricane Maria, and has been given “enormous access” to President Donald Trump and his staff, he said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked what was going through Rosselló’s head when Trump asked him to rate the federal government’s response to Maria.

“I just answered truthfully,” he said. “The truth of the matter is, the president has responded. He has responded to all of our petitions. I’ve had enormous access to the president and to his staff and they have done so quickly.”

“We are very grateful for that and I wanted to answer truthfully,” he added.

Keep reading…