So far he’s being investigated in New York, London and Los Angeles.

Via Newsmax:

Police in Los Angeles have launched an investigation of Harvey Weinstein involving a possible sexual assault in 2013, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives have interviewed a possible victim who recently reported she was sexually assaulted by the film mogul, police spokesman Sal Ramirez said.

He said he could not answer any questions about where the incident took place or when the woman was interviewed by detectives.

The Los Angeles Times reported the woman is a 38-year-old Italian actress who spoke to the newspaper on Thursday.

She was not named in the story, but told the Times that Weinstein raped her after bullying his way into her hotel room.

The woman’s attorney, David M. Ring, planned to release further details on Friday.

