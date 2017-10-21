Her daughter can do no wrong.

Via KDKA:

A mother is facing charges in connection with the violent assault of her daughter’s elementary school teacher on the North Side.

KDKA’s Kym Gable reports that the suspect, 29-year-old Dai’Shonta Williams, was arraigned Thursday night on six charges: three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of terroristic threats, stalking and reckless endangerment. She was unable to post the $50,000 bail and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The incident allegedly started Wednesday when 46-year-old Janice Watkins, a teacher at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 School, confiscated a cell phone from a fourth grade girl. The district has a no cell phone policy.

While confiscating the phone, the child allegedly bit Watkins. As a result, Williams was called to the school.

During a meeting between the Williams, Watkins and the student, the child claimed Watkins had choked her. Williams became agitated at how the situation was being handled and allegedly stated, “She [Watkins] is going to get it later.”

Later, investigators say Watkins was driving home along Ohio River Boulevard. While sitting in traffic on the West End exit off-ramp, she noticed a black male and female get out of their vehicle. Watkins’ driver’s side window was down as she was speaking to her mother on the phone.

The woman approached Watkins’ car and allegedly threw a brick through the open window. Watkins was struck in the head. She said after she was hit, the woman opened her door, dragged her out in the road and began punching and kicking her.

Keep reading…