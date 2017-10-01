Man …that’s no good.

Via NBC:

When the accusations leveled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein came to light, U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson says she was angry and disappointed in the man who supported many of her Democratic colleagues in D.C.

She also believes women bear as much responsibility for preventing sexual harassment and assault.

“I grew up in a time when it was as much the woman’s responsibility as it was a man’s — how you were dressed, what your behavior was,” said Johnson, who represents Texas’ 30th Congressional District. “I’m from the old school that you can have behaviors that appear to be inviting. It can be interpreted as such. That’s the responsibility, I think, of the female. I think that males have a responsibility to be professional themselves.”

