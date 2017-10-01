Of course he did.

Via Daily Wire:

On Thursday, the phrase “Trump Isn’t Hitler” began trending on Twitter. Now, before you begin wondering whether some semblance of rationality suddenly descended on the chaotic foodfight that is Twitter, understand that the phrase only trended because it was part of the title of an article claiming that, at root, Trump is sort of Hitler. That article came from Charles Blow of The New York Times, and was titled in full, “Trump Isn’t Hitler. But His Lies…”

The article isn’t merely flawed in terms of argument. It’s also one of the most brutally written major op-eds I’ve ever seen run in a major publication. It contains this paragraph, for example:

Keep reading…