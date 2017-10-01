What?

Via Gizmodo:

A man dressed as Pikachu tried to scale the White House fence on Tuesday and was quickly caught by Secret Service agents. Was he hoping to make a courageous political stand for Pokemon rights? Not quite. He told authorities that he just “wanted to become famous” on YouTube.

Curtis Combs, a 36-year-old man from Kentucky, was unarmed but dropped a backpack before jumping a concrete barrier into a restricted area. The backpack was inspected for explosives and was determined to be safe by police.

According to The Washington Pos t , Combs told police that “the Secret Service closed in too quickly, interrupting his recording of a ‘pre-jump’ ritual,” when he decided to make a break for it anyway. President Trump was at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the time of the incident, CNN reports .

