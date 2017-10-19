Oops.

Via Fox News:

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., kicked off President Donald Trump’s public feud with a Gold Star family after she accused him of making an “insensitive” remark to the soldier’s widow.

Wilson said Trump told Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s pregnant widow that he “knew what he signed up for … but when it happens, it hurts anyway.” Johnson was killed earlier this month during an attack in Africa.

But Wilson has often voted against legislation that would help veterans and their families, according to a vote-tracking website.

Army Sgt. La David Johnson and three other service members died in an Oct. 4 attack in Niger. Islamic militants ambushed the soldiers.

Wilson said she was riding with Myeshia Johnson, his widow, as they went to Miami International Airport to meet his body when Trump called. The president said Johnson “knew what he signed up for … but when it happens, it hurts anyway,” Wilson said.

Keep reading…