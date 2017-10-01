Gross.

Via Playboy:

To the astute playboy reader, and to anyone who keeps tabs on the fashion world, Ines Rau may look familiar. In addition to commanding couture runways, appearing in Vogue Italia and starring in a Balmain campaign, Ines has graced these pages before: Our May 2014 issue came with playboy a-z, a special edition that had an extra special significance for the French-born model.

Photographed fully nude by Ryan McGinley, Ines dominates a spread titled Evolution; the accompanying copy surveys humanity’s halting shift toward acceptance of gender identities beyond the male-female binary. For Ines, the story was a turning point.

“It’s how I celebrated my coming out, actually,” she says, revisiting the Rabbit three years later. “I took that chance, and then I signed with an agency.”

These days Ines is a globe-trotting model with an irrepressible passion for self-love and honesty. “I lived a long time without saying I was transgender,” she says. “I dated a lot and almost forgot. I was scared of never finding a boyfriend and being seen as weird. Then I was like, You know, you should just be who you are. It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself.”

