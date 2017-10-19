Ofo course they did. They can’t give up their Russian and Democratic connections. And the Democrats were wildly covering for them during the proceedings, so obviously they know.

Via Fox News:

Two top officials at the political research firm behind a salacious dossier alleging various Russian connections to President Trump’s campaign invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Fusion GPS co-founder Peter Fritsch and top lieutenant Thomas Catan were subpoenaed to appear before the committee in a closed-door session on Wednesday but asserted their right not to testify, a source close to the matter told Fox News.

Fritsch and Catan took the Fifth on every question posed by committee members. Another co-founder, Glenn Simpson, is under subpoena for a later date.

The move was expected.

