Via Daily Caller:

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decided Wednesday that the cross-shaped Bladensburg World War I Veterans Memorial is unconstitutional and must come down.

The Bladensburg Memorial, located in Bladensburg Park, Md., has honored the sacrifices of 49 men from the Bladensburg area who died during World War I since 1925, but a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 in favor of the American Humanist Association and other plaintiffs that the cross-shaped monument violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. The memorial is located on public land and requires thousands of dollars in public funds to maintain.

Specifically, the judges stated that the memorial “has the primary effect of endorsing religion and excessively entangles the government in religion.”

“The Latin cross is the core symbol of Christianity,” the judges added.

