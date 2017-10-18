Via Daily Caller:

Jesus Campos, a security guard at the Mandalay Bay hotel who was shot by Stephen Paddock earlier this month, gave his first interview on NBC’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday.

Campos, appearing alongside engineer Stephen Schuck who was also at the Mandalay Bay, said, “As the door is closing and it’s so heavy, it almost slammed.”

He continued, “I am walking down this way and I believe that’s what caught the shooter’s attention. As I was walking down, I heard rapid fire. And at first, I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up and I saw blood.

