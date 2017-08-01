Heh.

Via The Hill:

Senate Republicans say they will fight back vigorously against former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s efforts to knock off GOP incumbents in primaries next year.

They hope that President Trump will have their backs, but they’re not counting on it.

GOP leaders are urging their colleagues to put laser-like focus on their home states and constituents so even if Trump abandons or criticizes them ahead of the midterm elections, they’ll still be in a position to win.

“My experience is you can’t depend on anybody else other than yourself as a candidate to work hard and win an election. If somebody else decides to help you, that’s gravy, but I wouldn’t depend on it,” said Senate Republican Whip John Cornyn (Texas).

Bannon has threatened to back primary challengers against as many as six Senate Republican incumbents facing voters in 2018.

He was scheduled to travel to Arizona Tuesday to attend the campaign kick-off rally for former state legislator Kelli Ward, who is challenging Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) next year.

