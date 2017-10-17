Via CNN:

President Donald Trump, hours after Sen. John McCain delivered a speech that repudiated the President, warned the Arizona Republican to “be careful” because at some point he will “fight back.”

McCain, while accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Monday night, warned the United States against turning toward “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather

find scapegoats than solve problems.”

The speech was a repudiation of Trump, who the Arizona Republican has long feuded with, and the worldview that catapulted him to office.

