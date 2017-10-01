Groan.

Via Washington Examiner:

The LGBTQ movement, which promised the public sphere it only wanted equality a la Obergefell v. Hodges, regularly reveals their entitled desire for more. As Erick Erickson famously said, “You will be made to care.”

Little demonstrates this more than taxpayer-funded libraries hosting “drag queen reading hour” for preschoolers and toddlers who can’t even read, let alone understand sexuality.

The events kill several birds with one stone: They attempt to associate something irregular with normalcy to kids at a very young age, and they abuse taxpayer dollars typically reserved for essential humanities’ outreach.

Just recently, a transsexual named Xochi Mochi wore a dress, cape, and a five-horn headdress while reading to a group of kids at the Michelle Obama Library in Long Beach, Calif. The Church of Satan tweeted their support of the event and while the library initially posted the photo of Xochi Mochi reading to the kids on their Facebook and Twitter pages, they were eventually taken down.

