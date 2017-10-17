Just when you think it can’t get any dumber…
Via Smoke Room:
It’s 2017 and hoop earrings are now apparently the latest victim of cultural appropriation.
That’s at least according to Rachel Hosie, a writer for The Independent who recently came out with the article, “Hoop Earrings Criticized As Cultural Appropriation.”
More than just a fashion trend, Hosie says hoop earrings “carry a lot more meaning, and one woman has now called out hoop earrings as a form of cultural appropriation.”
She uses a recent article found in Vice as evidence. The piece “Hoop Earrings Are My Culture, Not Your Trend” claims that only native Australians are allowed to wear gold hoop earrings.