Walker +1

Via Daily Caller:

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker called for National Football League players to stop kneeling during the national anthem and start standing against domestic violence.

Walker, a Republican, sent a letter Monday to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the National Football League Players Association. Players should stop protesting during the national anthem and instead concentrate on combatting domestic violence, Walker said.

“It is time for players in the NFL to stop their protests during the anthem and move on from what has become a divisive political sideshow. Instead, I encourage them to use their voices and influence to take a stand against domestic violence,” Walker wrote.

The Wisconsin governor mentioned the NFL’s Tuesday fall meeting and said the league should discuss domestic violence. He also referenced Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is in October.