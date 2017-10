That hand-lock between Trump and McConnell, though. https://t.co/xFClDYCmdQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) October 16, 2017

Trump was helping him because McConnell had childhood polio and sometimes has balance issues with stairs.

So if Trump hadn’t helped him, they’d have said he was insensitive. He’s kind and helps him, they mock him ‘holding hands.’