This has got to be the dumbest thing ever but this is all the media is talking about. Let’s suppose for the moment Trump actually said what is alleged, that Johnson knew what he was signing up for. That’s a scandal? And of course, we’re getting what was said from a Dem who hates him, who didn’t hear the full conversation or the context of what was said, by her own admission. Meanwhile, over behind this curtain, the FBI had evidence that the Clintons were given millions by the Russians but let the uranium deal go through anyway.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson is accusing President Donald Trump of being “insensitive” in a call to the widow of a slain U.S. soldier.

In a CNN interview, Wilson said she was on her way to the Miami airport with Myeshia Johnson to receive the body of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, when the president called. “Basically he said, ‘Well, I guess he knew what he signed up for. But I guess it still hurt.’ That’s what he said.”

“I asked them to give me the phone because I wanted to speak with him,” she said. “And I was going to curse him out. That was my reaction at that time. I was livid. But they would not give me the phone.”

On Wednesday morning Trump flatly denied the accusation in a tweet:

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!”

On CNN’s New Day Wednesday morning, Wilson rebutted those remarks by calling Trump “a sick man” and claiming the president could not recall the name of the slain veteran.

After her first interview, in a subsequent interview with ABC News, Wilson’s description of what Trump had “basically” said had become, “Yeah, he said that. To me that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn’t say that to a grieving widow. And everyone knows when you go to war, you could possibly not come back alive. But you don’t remind a grieving widow of that. That’s so insensitive.”

Keep reading…