Rapone is the next martyr for the social justice cause. Update to this story. What’s worse? The allegation that they have teachers teaching at West Point who are avowed Communists.

Via Daily Caller:

American taxpayers spent nearly a quarter of a million dollars paying for radical Marxist Spenser Rapone to receive a world-class education and officer training at the United States Military Academy.

Rapone is the Army officer and former West Point cadet who appears to have posted photos of himself in uniform at West Point promoting pro-communism messages. In one posted photo, Rapone appears to have placed a paper sign in his formal uniform hat saying: “Communism will win.” In another photo, Rapone is wearing a Che Guevara T-shirt underneath his uniform.

“The scholarship value of a U.S. Military Academy education is $226,051, as of April 2017,” West Point’s public affairs office told The Daily Caller on Tuesday.

“This number varies from year to year, but this is the most up-to-date information.”

ike every other West Point cadet, Rapone did not pay a dime to attend the academy. His taxpayer-funded education was fully funded by the federal government — with no loans — for four years.

During his 47 month at West Point, Rapone — and every cadet — completed a broad core curriculum in math, science, engineering, information technology and humanities.

Rapone also graduated with a Bachelor of Science in one of 42 majors.

Not only that, but Rapone got paid to attend West Point. First-year cadets currently receive a stipend of $900 each month. This amount increases as cadets rise. Much of each cadet’s monthly stipend is automatically siphoned off for various expenses such as a uniforms, a nice computer and books. Cadets must also pay a flat monthly fee for laundry, haircuts and other services. The remainder of a cadet’s monthly stipend goes directly into a cadet’s personal checking account.

In addition to a free college degree and a bit of monthly cash, Rapone also received a very substantial amount of military training. All West Point cadets complete a grueling basic training program and several military leadership courses. Cadet field training is considerable. There’s airborne training, mountain warfare training, survival training, combat training and much more.

Many cadets are able to travel to other countries as part of their West Point program.

Upon graduation, West Point cadets receive commissions as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. They must serve five years of active duty.

