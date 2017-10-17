No justice, no peace.

Via WISTV:

A trio of sisters have been charged with assaulting a 12-year-old girl due to a “previous disagreement” between the victim and the suspects’ young relative, Columbia Police Department investigators say.

Shaquana Bacote, Shontavia Bacote, and Zaquiera Bacote were all arrested in connection with the case.

Shaquana Bacote, 29, is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree malicious injury to property.

Shontavia Bacote, 21, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree strong-arm robbery.

Zaquiera Bacote, 18, is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

According to investigators, the sisters are accused of going to the 12-year-old girl’s house without permission and assaulting her. Her phone was also stolen in the incident, police say.