Yeah, I wouldn’t bet on it. On the other hand, they welcomed Roman Polanski back with open arms, so you never know the depths of depravity they will accept.

Via Daily Caller:

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein thinks that he can still make movies and bounce back in Hollywood.

Weinstein is set for a showdown Tuesday with The Weinstein Company, which he founded. He appears intent on not getting out of the movie business any time soon, despite the horrific allegations against him.

TMZ reported the following:

Weinstein’s showdown with TWC is set for Tuesday morning in NYC, where he will make his case by speakerphone that he was illegally fired and has a right to retake the reins. His lawyer, Patty Glaser, will be in the Board of Directors meeting to make the case. Our Weinstein sources say he knows he’s “momentarily toxic” but thinks with a little time, writers and actors will seek him out again because of his track record. He believes — and probably rightly so — that TWC exists because of him. He believes he can go back and produce movies, or he can just as easily do it somewhere else.

