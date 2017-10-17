Trey Gowdy lays out why James Comey’s timeline of his decision on Hillary Clinton makes no sense. He had already drafted an ‘exoneration’ statement in May before the tarmac meeting in June which he claimed prompted him to take the decision out of the hands of Loretta Lynch (a decision which wasn’t his to make in any event, legally). The exoneration statement was drafted before interviewing witnesses including Hillary Clinton who wasn’t interviewed until July. Then his decision was announced two days later.

Gowdy also noted that Samantha Power in her testimony on the unmasking requests claims she didn’t make all the requests claimed. Yet the documents show that the requests were made in her name. So either she’s lying under oath or someone else was using her name to make requests. And that’s a huge problem too, as that is improper and likely illegal.



