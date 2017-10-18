We can send Bergdahl back and let him fend for himself. Update to this story.

Via Seattle Times:

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl made a last-minute argument Tuesday that President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his criticism of the soldier — preventing him from receiving a fair sentence on charges he endangered comrades in Afghanistan.

Lawyers for Bergdahl, who pleaded guilty this week to charges that could send him to prison for life, cited a news conference this week in which Trump indicated he stands by his campaign-trail criticism of Bergdahl. They asked to have the case dismissed.

While running for president, Trump repeatedly called Bergdahl a “traitor” and suggested harsh punishments.

Asked about the Bergdahl case on Monday, Trump first said he wouldn’t comment. Then he added: “But I think people have heard my comments in the past.”

Bergdahl’s lawyers say the remark is especially problematic now that Trump is commander in chief.

“President Trump stands at the pinnacle of an unbroken chain of command that includes key participants in the remaining critical steps of the case,” the defense wrote.

