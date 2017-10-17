And yet the NFL is still kowtowing to the players and now pushing a progressive agenda.

Via Daily Caller:

The “Monday Night Football” ratings for Week 6 were the lowest of the season as the Tennessee Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts 36-22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Deadline, early numbers show that ESPN came away with ratings that were 13 percent lower than last week’s game, when the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 20-17.

Last week’s Monday night game was 17 percent lower than the week before, and final numbers came in at 3.7 in the key demographic of ages 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers.

Keep reading…