This is what they’ve been agitating for, to turn the NFL into another progressive arm.

Via Daily Caller:

The NFL endorsed criminal justice reform legislation Monday, despite national outcry that the organization should work to distance itself from political debate.

The NFL-backed bipartisan legislation introduced last week by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the Washington Post reported. The legislation would cut mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenders, give judges more discretion to tailor sentences to individual offenders, and establish programs to prepare low-level offenders to re-enter society.

“We felt that this was an issue over the last months, as we have continued to work with our players on issues of equality and on issues of criminal justice reform, that was surfaced for us, and we thought it was appropriate to lend our support to it,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart told reporters.

The endorsement comes amid national debate over NFL players kneeling during the pregame national anthem in protest against law enforcement’s alleged institutional mistreatment of minorities.

Keep reading…