Stand by the Kurds. Trump previously recognized the importance of that. Our soldiers fought to keep Iraq out of Iran’s hands before.

Via NY Post:

If President Trump wants to stop Iran from making the entire country of Iraq a subsidiary of the Revolutionary Guard, he’ll need to intervene in the burgeoning crisis in Kurdistan — and fast.

On Monday, Iraqi forces trounced Kurdish fighters and emerged victorious in a short fight for control of the oil-rich northern Iraqi town of Kirkuk.

And they couldn’t have done it without us.

When ISIS stormed Iraq in 2014, the demoralized Iraqi army collapsed, its troops deserted and fled. Baghdad was utterly humiliated. Then Kurdish fighters, known as Peshmerga, entered Kirkuk, secured the key city and kept it jihadi-free.

Since then, a better-trained, better-equipped US-backed Iraqi army has been fighting alongside the Peshmerga to chase ISIS out of the country. Now, with ISIS nearly dead, the Iraqi army turned its attention to Kirkuk — and chased the Kurds out in the name of national unity.

