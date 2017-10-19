Another role model for the social justice league.

Via Casper Star Tribune:

The jury trial for a Casper resident charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl began Monday.

Miguel Martinez faces one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. If found guilty, Martinez could face up to 70 years in prison.

Martinez’s public defender, Tracy Hucke, said at a previous hearing that her client identifies as a woman and uses the name Michelle.

The 10-year-old’s mother reported to Casper police in March that her daughter said Martinez sexually assaulted her in a bathroom.

The girl said Martinez, who is a family friend, invited her into the bathroom, touched her breasts and genitalia before penetrating her. Nurses at the Wyoming Medical Center completed a sexual assault exam and found redness and abrasions on the girl’s genitalia.

