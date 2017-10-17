If Bob thought finking out his brother would give him more control, perhaps not so much. It appears the problem may run in the family…

Via Free Beacon:

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of the Weinstein Company television drama “The Mist,” has accused Hollywood film producer Bob Weinstein of sexually harassing her.

Segel said that Weinstein repeatedly made romantic overtures to her over the course of three months during the summer of 2016, when he asked her to join him for private dinners, Variety reported Tuesday.

The harassment began in the summer of 2016 and continued on and off for about three months until Segel’s lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, informed TWC executives—including COO David Glasser—that she would leave the show if Bob Weinstein did not stop contacting her on personal matters.

