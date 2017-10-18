Can a team sign Kaepernick while the lawsuit is pending?

Via Fox News:

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy bristled when a reporter asked if he was considering bringing in Colin Kaepernick with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers potentially out for the season due to a broken collarbone.

During a news conference on Monday, McCarthy said the Packers will be forging ahead with backup quarterbacks Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan.

“Is there any idea of bringing Colin Kaepernick in to compete for that backup job?” a reporter asked.

“Did you just listen to that question I just answered?” McCarthy said, glaring. “I got three years invested in Brett Hundley. Two years invested in Joe Callahan. The quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. Okay? We’re fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. We’re committed to the path that we’re on. We need to play better as a football team.”

