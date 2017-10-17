If you read everything before he talks about nationalism, it’s a description of Obama, with whom he had no issue.

Via Daily Caller:

Arizona Sen. John McCain, a Republican, warned of a “half-baked nationalism” threat to America’s principles Monday while accepting the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia.

McCain, during a speech for his medal ceremony, ripped into the “spurious” nationalism that is occurring throughout the country, ABC News reported.

“To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain ‘the last best hope of earth’ for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history,” McCain said in his speech.

