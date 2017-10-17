Some think they will not be believed, they will be harassed and that they could be sued if they don’t have supporting evidence.

Via Hollywood Reporter:

The Oscar-winning actress spoke out about her experience at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event Monday night.

Reese Witherspoon opened up about her own experiences with sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood during a speech at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event Monday night.

The actress, who’s been starring in movies since 1991, revealed she was sexually assaulted by a director when she was just 16 and said this wasn’t the only time she’d experienced inappropriate behavior in her career, adding that she felt ashamed for staying silent.

“[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment,” Witherspoon said. “And I wish I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly it wasn’t. I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.”

Earlier she reflected on the past week, in which multiple women in Hollywood have come forward about experiences of sexual harassment and assault, including some allegedly by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

