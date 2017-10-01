Oh boy….

Via The Independent:

A candidate for the Untied States’ Congress has said she stands by her claims she was abducted to an alien spaceship at age seven, but that the incident shouldn’t detract from what she’s done here on Earth since then.

Florida hopeful Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera has claimed in past Spanish TV network appearances, most recently in 2011, that she was taken aboard a ship with three blonde creatures that resembled Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue.

“I don’t exactly know what happened,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “I believe it is real. But I was seven years old. It was an experience I had a thousand years ago.”

Since those television appearances, Ms Rodriguez Aguilera has served as a council member in the city of Doral, where she was appointed vice mayor. She also teaches leadership at Miami Dade College and runs a consulting firm, Bettinara Enterprises.

Ms Rodriguez Aguilera is one of five Republicans running to replace Rep Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican), when she retires at the end of next year.

