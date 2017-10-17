Via Daily Wire:

Speaking to USA Today, Puerto Rico’s delegate to the United States Congress, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, challenged claims that President Donald Trump has forgotten the island, and bungled emergency response in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“I will tell you that everything that the president said that he was going to send to the island, it’s getting there. The resources are there. The help is there,” Colon told the outlet. He instructed all his cabinet members to treat Puerto Rico as a state, in terms of this hurricane. I mean, that kind of instruction is important to have access to all those programs.”

