We won. Just took about 9 months.

Via Daily Caller:

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) claim to have full control over the Islamic State’s capital of Raqqa, according to a Tuesday statement.

The U.S.-led, anti-ISIS coalition Operation Inherent Resolve hasn’t made the same claim, saying approximately 90 percent of the city was under SDF control.

“The military operations in Raqqa have finished, but there are clearing operations now under way to uncover any sleeper cells there might be and remove mines,” SDF spokesman Talal Sello told BBC News, adding to AFP, “Everything is finished in Raqqa, our forces have taken full control of Raqqa.”

