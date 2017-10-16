This is what the protesters were aiming for, to get the platform of the NFL behind their progressivism.

Via Daily Caller:

The NFL is going to bankroll a “social activism boot camp” for professional athletes in February, according to a new report.

“The league has agreed to finance a social activism boot camp at Morehouse College in February,” ESPN’s Jim Trotter reported on Monday.

The boot camp will reportedly take place over two days and will include professional athletes from other leagues besides the NFL. “And then, the organizers of that curriculum will work with the players throughout the year to try and teach them to get their message out and be most effective with it,” Trotter added.

