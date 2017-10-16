Would that it were.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump expects to appoint three more Supreme Court justices before the 2020 presidential election, he reportedly told aides.

The president believes Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, both Democratic appointees, will leave judicial service during his first term, Axios reported Sunday. Both justices are in poor health, making them likely prospects for imminent vacancies, Trump claims.

Though it is certainly possible Trump will appoint more Supreme Court justices in the next three years, it is extremely unlikely he could name as many as three before the next election.

His comments regarding Sotomayor in particular are odd. Though the justice has type 1 diabetes, her doctors have previously pronounced her in excellent health. Her longtime doctor, Andrew Jay Drexler, certified in a letter released by former President Barack Obama’s White House that Sotomayor has effectively managed her diabetes for decades, maintaining “excellent control” over her blood sugar for as long as she has been in his care.

