How dare she!

Via Boston Herald:

Black community leaders say U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren should have stayed out of Boston’s mayoral race instead of endorsing Mayor Martin J. Walsh in a decision they say is a snub to minority neighborhoods.

Warren, in an endorsement rally at Doyle’s Cafe in Jamaica Plain yesterday, pledged to stand with Walsh over his challenger, City Councilor Tito Jackson, though he had previously campaigned for her.

“I love Tito. And have worked with Tito for a long time and I hope that Tito is going to have an important role going forward in public service,” Warren told reporters. “But Marty has shown us for four years what it is that he can accomplish, and what it is going forward that he is determined to accomplish. So, I’m here with Marty.”

Warren’s decision irked some of Boston’s black leaders who said it would have been wiser to stay out of the race between two progressive Democrats — a race Walsh is already heavily favored to win.

“It’s a bit of a surprise that the senator would enter into the contest at this stage of the game. The high road would have been to stay neutral,” said Darnell Williams of the Roxbury-based Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts. “The black community will be somewhat reflective because the senator is going to be running for re-election. And some people may say, ‘When we needed you, you weren’t there.’ ”

Larry Ellison, president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, added, “This is one she probably could have sat out. I don’t think he (Walsh) needed her help in this race. I’ve been getting a lot of calls from people in the communities of color and they haven’t been really happy about it.”

Priscilla Flint Banks of Dorchester’s Black Economic Justice Institute, stressing that she was voicing her own opinion, said, “I’m very disappointed in her. As far as I’m concerned, she’s just like the rest of them — the ones who say they’re going to do so much for our community and don’t.”