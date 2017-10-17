Motive unknown. Update to this story.

A Sioux Falls man who carried firearms into an April rally told a federal judge on Monday that he was heartbroken about charges brought against him and urged him to “act justly” in handing down his sentence.

Federal Judge Lawrence Piersol on Monday sentenced Ehab Jaber, 46, to 7 months imprisonment with served time suspended, 7 months community confinement or home detention and 3 years probation.

Jaber in April attended a speaking event in Sioux Falls called “Sabotaging America: Islam’s March Toward Supremacy,” which featured speakers warning about the “dangers” of the religious faith. Jaber streamed video of himself on Facebook entering, then leaving the event and later expressed disdain that attendees would listen to the speakers.

In the video recorded from his car, Jaber showed five firearms that he had in the vehicle and said, “be scared.”

“This was a tinderbox that could’ve gone the other way, but it didn’t,” said Federal Judge Lawrence Piersol as he handed down the sentence.

Jaber smiled as Piersol shared his sentence with the court.[…]

Jaber told the court that he was “heartbroken” to see the high attendance at the April speaking event. He had formerly worked as a waiter and bartender and said he was saddened to see people he’d served attending the event that condemned his religion.

“I was heartbroken to see that many people at a hotel on a Sunday,” he said. “I served them food, I served them drink. I was heartbroken, I wasn’t angry.”

Piersol said Jaber’s health weighed into his decision, calling the potential cost of Jaber’s ongoing heart issues “the elephant in the room.”

Jaber had a quadruple bypass surgery earlier this year and had three stents put in that were found to have been blocked.

