Bit late.

Via Free Beacon:

The Producers Guild of America on Monday moved to expel Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein from its ranks after dozens of women accused him of sexual harassment and abuse dating back nearly three decades.

The group’s board voted unanimously at a meeting to “institute termination proceedings” against Weinstein, which will give him an opportunity to respond before the guild makes its official decision on Nov. 6, according to CNN.

The PGA’s action follows a similar vote by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board on Saturday, and the suspension of Weinstein’s membership in its British academy counterpart, or BAFTA. The Television Academy is also slated to take up Weinstein’s status later this week.

