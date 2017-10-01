Classy.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian interference in the 2016 election a “cyber 9/11” on Sunday.

“I think there a lot more connections that have yet to come to light,” Clinton told a London audience. Clinton added that if she had been elected, she “would have called for an independent commission to get to the bottom of it.”

“We had really well-respected security, intelligence veterans saying this was a ‘cyber 9/11′ in the sense it was a direct attack on our institutions,” Clinton said, according to BuzzFeed. “That may sound dramatic, but we know that they probed and tried to intrude into election systems, not just the social media propaganda part of their campaign.”

Clinton said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to destabilize Western democracies, and warned that the Russians are “not done” and are still an “ongoing threat.”

The speech was given at the Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival, where prominent British figures such as former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson also spoke.

